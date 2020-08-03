© Sputnik/Domodedovo Airport



"When I analyze the current situation, I understand that this is a rehearsal for biological warfare. I am not saying that this virus was created by humans... but this is a test of the health system's strength, including the country's biological defense."

The Covid-19 pandemic has functioned as a "rehearsal for biological warfare," says a leading Russian pediatrician, who believes that the rapidly-spreading virus was a test for the world's healthcare systems.In an interview with Forbes, Professor Leonid Roshal, President of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology, explained that not all nations were ready for a mass influx of patients, and their lack of preparation has been exposed by the pandemic.The doctor was also quick to praise the Russian people, and the government, for their roles in the battle against coronavirus, commending the public for supporting the country's "correct and timely" decision to impose entry restrictions and other measures.As things currently stand, Russia has 856,264 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with over 5,000 new diagnoses every day. Compared to the rest of the world, Russia has the fourth largest number of cases, behind the US, Brazil, and India.