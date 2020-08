© Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz



"What federal building has been under threat? Who attempted to burn a federal building?

Black Lives Matter will not ever...burn down any buildings."

Rep. Jim Clyburn was a key figure behind securing Joe Biden's nomination, and will be instrumental in picking his running mate. However, his views of late are show denial of reality and falling back on #Resistance tropes.Jim Clyburn's name carries gravitas in both Washington and his home state of South Carolina.However, the South Carolinian Democrat appears to have embraced some of the more unhinged talking points of his party's progressive wing. He demonstrated this in a series of cable news interviews on Sunday.Speaking to CNN's Dana Bash,"I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini," Clyburn declared, before"I believe very strongly this guy never had an idea about being wanting peacefully [sic] transfer of power."Clyburn continued. "He doesn't plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold on to office."Earlier this week, Trump mused about postponing November's election until people could "safely and securely vote" in person, in a tweet that saw him rebuked by both sides of the political aisle. However, newspapers and cable pundits have long entertained the notion that Trump could cling to power if he loses, a view based on little more than the idea that Trump fancies himself a dictator, to paraphrase them.Clyburn continued his dictatorial comparisons on Fox News. There, he told host Pete Hegseth thatHowever, he denied calling the federal agents Trump's "Gestapo," a statement he made on record last month.Portland has seen more than two months of nightly riots since late May, during which ragtag crowds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators and Antifa rioters have repeatedly attempted to break into the city's federal courthouse and set the building alight . Clyburn denied any knowledge of these attempted arson attacks, asking Hegseth:Clyburn claimed that any violence wasClyburn's outright denial echoes that ofThe Portland riots are anything but a myth. Denying their existence may please some of Clyburn's base, but it will do little to please the majority of voters concerned with rising crime in US cities. Likewise,