© Remanzacco Blogspot

CBET 4822 & MPEC 2020-P10 , issued on 2020, August 02, announce the discovery of a comet (magnitude ~18) by Leonardo S. Amaral (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) on three 60-s CCD exposures taken on July 23 with a 0.3-m f/4 reflector.We performed follow-up measurements of this object while it was still on the PCCP webpage.Stacking of 16 unfiltered exposures, 90 seconds each, obtained remotely on 2020, July 27.05 from X02 ( Telescope Live , Chile) through a 0.6-m f/6.5 astrograph + CCD, shows that this object is a comet with a diffuse coma about 8" in diameter (Observers E. Guido, M. Rocchetto, E. Bryssinck, M. Fulle, G. Milani, C. Nassef, G. Savini, A. Valvasori).Our confirmation image (click on it for a bigger version)MPEC 2020-P10, assigns the following preliminary parabolic orbital elements to comet C/2020 O2 (Amaral): T 2021 Aug. 23.84; e= 1.0; Peri. = 9.39; q = 4.90; Incl.= 71.89Congrats to Leonardo Scanferla Amaral ( Observatório Campo dos Amarais, OCA ) for this discovery! This is the fourth amateur comet discovery of 2020.