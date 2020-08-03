© EPA



At least five people have been killed inwhile another eight are missing, according to media reports Sunday.South Korean broadcasters and the national news agency Yonhap reported Sunday, citing the civil protection agency.The region around the capital Seoul and the central part of the country were particularly hard hit by the rains.The residents of more than 80 houses in the city were rescued from floodwaters, with numerous houses evacuated in other areas.The authorities expect the heavy rainfall to continue until Tuesday. South Korea is currently experiencing its rainy season.Source: DPA