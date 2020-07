A serviceman from Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been arrested by the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of working for Ukrainian military intelligence. If found guilty of high treason, the detained soldier could face between 12 to 20 years behind bars.In a statement published online, thethe largest city on the Crimean Peninsula,They did not name the accused, or give his rank.In June, the head of the police in the Russian city of Kursk was detained after being accused of passing secret information to the Ukrainian Security Service. Kursk is just a 90-minute drive away from the border between the two countries.Crimea was re-absorbed by Russia in 2014, and has long been an important strategic region for the navy. From Crimean ports, Russian ships have quick access to the Mediterranean and the rest of the world.