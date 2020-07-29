Heavy rain has been falling in northern area of the country since 27 July. Several locations in Yamagata recorded more than 200mm of rain in 24 hours on 28 July, including Tsuruoka, Nishimura, Oguni and Nagai, according to Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
Okura village in Yamagata recorded 95.5 mm of rain in 3 hours on 28 July, triggering landslides and rivers to overflow. As many as 540 people were left isolated due to landslides in the area, according to a government spokesman.
The Mogami River in the prefecture broke its banks, flooding houses and roads in several areas including the town of Oishida as well as in Okura.
According to prefecture officials, around 90 homes have been damaged by the flooding and nearly 2,500 people have been evacuated. One person was reported injured.
Social Media
山形県大江町の役場によりますと、大江町を流れる月布川で、川の水があふれているという情報が消防団などから寄せられているということです。https://t.co/a5ZmXC7B6V pic.twitter.com/ihaI37v5F4— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) July 28, 2020
山形県大蔵村の肘折温泉。— YAMAGUCHI Hidekazu (@yama8888) July 28, 2020
先ほど通ってきた橋梁の真下まで濁流が。
左のお蕎麦屋さんは浸水してしまったようです。#垂直避難 pic.twitter.com/ADnsdrzdXc
注意喚起のためによかったらSNSに載せて、と家族･知り合いから届いた山形県上山市内の様子。現在川から水が溢れ町全体がこのようになっているとの事です。— 佐竹莉奈 (@reriina) July 28, 2020
どうぞ身の安全を第一に行動なさってください。#山形県#上山市 pic.twitter.com/f4IApBSIEW