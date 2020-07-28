The earthquake was detected by the USGS at 08:03 GMT on Tuesday, with its epicentre 41 miles to the southwest of Sand Point, a town with roughly 1,000 residents.
There have been no tsunami warnings or advisories posted in the region following the earthquake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's tsunami warning system.
We have reviewed a magnitude 6.1 event at 12:03AM, 7 miles deep, 54 miles SSW of Sand Point. This event was felt in Sand Point and Chignik. This is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.8 Simeonof earthquake on July 21st. https://t.co/l1SstJThwD— Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) July 28, 2020
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on 21 July, prompting a tsunami warning for the settlement of Sand Point and other towns in the region, which was later cancelled.