At least 111 people have now died in Bangladesh due to floods that have ravaged the country's northern parts for almost a month, authorities said on Saturday.According to the country's health authorities, nearly 9,500 people in low-lying areas have fallen victim to water-borne diseases over the past 25 days.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies estimate that almost a third of Bangladesh has been affected, and conditions are likely to worsen as more rainfall and flooding is expected over the coming days.Earlier this week, UNICEF said more than 2.4 million people, including around 1.3 million children, have been impacted, with more than half a million - around 550,000 - families displaced from their homes.