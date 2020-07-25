People ride on boat in flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Dohar near Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 24, 2020.

People ride on boat in flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Dohar near Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 24, 2020. More than 9.6 million people have been affected by monsoon floods, devastating large areas of India, Bangladesh and Nepal.
At least 111 people have now died in Bangladesh due to floods that have ravaged the country's northern parts for almost a month, authorities said on Saturday.

Eleven more fatalities were reported in various flood-hit areas as the situation continues to deteriorate since the onset of monsoon rains at the end of June.

According to the country's health authorities, nearly 9,500 people in low-lying areas have fallen victim to water-borne diseases over the past 25 days.



The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies estimate that almost a third of Bangladesh has been affected, and conditions are likely to worsen as more rainfall and flooding is expected over the coming days.

Earlier this week, UNICEF said more than 2.4 million people, including around 1.3 million children, have been impacted, with more than half a million - around 550,000 - families displaced from their homes.