Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
Babylon Bee
Mon, 20 Jul 2020 17:48 UTC
"This vaccine will stop humanity--er, I mean, coronavirus in its tracks," the head researcher on the vaccine project, Dr. Lucy Ferre, said at a press conference this morning. "We can get through these several years of tribulation together as long as we all take the mar--I mean, the vaccine."
The novel vaccine can be injected into either your hand or your forehead, Ferre says. She also recommended that grocery stores and other businesses require the vaccine before people can buy and sell goods. She also made strange comments about "devouring humanity" and "serving the dark lord," but she was probably just tired.
Mostly, though, Ferre was just deeply grateful for the "divine intervention" that helped researchers to finally crack the code of the effective vaccine.
"Someone downstairs is definitely watching over us. MUAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!! Err, I mean, um, I am both honored and humbled to serve mankind in this way," she concluded.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Germany violated arms export regulations for decades, study says
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- Astronomers have identified asteroids of interstellar origin inhabiting the solar system
- What the right-wing gets wrong about social justice culture
- Border chief fires back at Portland mayor, defends 'absolutely necessary' policing tactics
- 'Not comfortable having them in our space': Portland mayor orders feds to be kicked out of police incident HQ as riots grip city
- Police union office set on fire as Portland protest descends into riot
- Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India - a month earlier than normal
- Federal judge's son shot dead and her defense attorney husband critically injured just days after taking Jeffrey Epstein finances case
- 'I'm not worried. What do I care?' Bloomberg's sycophantic 'billionaires are human too' profile seems to suggest just the opposite
- Africa to become testing ground for "trust stamp" vaccine record and payment system
- Oman floods due to heavy rains
- Houses crumble as drain in Delhi overflows after heavy rain
- Best of the Web: Conclusive proof — Masks do not inhibit viral spread
- Maria Butina recalls the nightmare of jail time in US
- Russia's credit rating intact despite global economic slump and lockdown
- Family on house arrest after mother tested positive for coronavirus, forced to wear ankle tags
- Countess who took 30 flights on paedophile's 'Lolita Express' quits NSPCC
- Terry Crews says people 'discouraging free thought' scared him more than KKK when he was young
- Hydroxychloroquine should be available over the counter
- Germany violated arms export regulations for decades, study says
- 'I'm not worried. What do I care?' Bloomberg's sycophantic 'billionaires are human too' profile seems to suggest just the opposite
- Is Trump using Nordstream 2 to exit NATO?
- Trump says he'd get '50 YEARS FOR TREASON' for what Obama & Biden did as he launches full-on attack on his rival
- Malaysian Parliament calls for the expulsion of Israel from the United Nations
- Dirty tricks: Newly-declassified Trump-Russia documents show anti-Trump leaks planted in NYT were shockingly wrong - 9 times
- White House portraits of Bill Clinton & George W. Bush MAY have been 'moved to a less prominent room' - CNN has meltdown
- Taliban rejects 'Russian bounties' report as 'fake news' to 'damage' group's peace deal with US
- How NATO-member Turkey reverted back to being an Islamic dictatorship
- Trump considers Afghan war critic for Ambassador to Afghanistan
- Democrat fundraising machine 'ActBlue Texas' paid out small sums to hundreds of individuals for unknown purposes
- Carry On Corona- Boris Johnson says 'Significant return to normality by Christmas'
- The "Russian hacking" of UK vaccine research: The story that reveals the reality of the government's COVID 19 response
- China's economy versus globalization - A look into the future
- Best of the Web: US has 'lost its mind, morals and credibility' - China's foreign minister tells Russia's Lavrov, and he agrees
- German court rules investigators' access to private data must be limited
- US sanctions are part of a multi-front war on Syria, and its long-suffering civilians are the main target
- Setting Pompeo loose on the concept of 'human rights' is a warning the US is about to violate a lot more of them!
- Biden briefed on US Intelligence, says Russia still meddling in electoral process
- CNN's Acosta mangles WH quote on science and reopening schools, correction after misleading tweet goes viral
- What the right-wing gets wrong about social justice culture
- Border chief fires back at Portland mayor, defends 'absolutely necessary' policing tactics
- 'Not comfortable having them in our space': Portland mayor orders feds to be kicked out of police incident HQ as riots grip city
- Police union office set on fire as Portland protest descends into riot
- Federal judge's son shot dead and her defense attorney husband critically injured just days after taking Jeffrey Epstein finances case
- Africa to become testing ground for "trust stamp" vaccine record and payment system
- Maria Butina recalls the nightmare of jail time in US
- Russia's credit rating intact despite global economic slump and lockdown
- Family on house arrest after mother tested positive for coronavirus, forced to wear ankle tags
- Countess who took 30 flights on paedophile's 'Lolita Express' quits NSPCC
- Terry Crews says people 'discouraging free thought' scared him more than KKK when he was young
- Hydroxychloroquine should be available over the counter
- Gold price set to soar over 20% this year, Russian analysts predict
- BRICS countries bet on digital technologies to boost development of small and medium-sized businesses
- Legendary economist Thomas Sowell warns US is approaching the 'point of no return'
- NY Mayor's 'Black Lives Matter' mural attacked for third time in a week, this time by Christian activist
- Protesters clash with police in Jerusalem & Tel Aviv on eve of 2nd hearing in Netanyahu's corruption trial
- German study finds no evidence coronavirus spreads in schools
- Best of the Web: Nantes cathedral 'catches' fire: Arson suspected as 400-year-old organ destroyed in blaze - UPDATES
- Man, 26, suffers collapsed lung after jogging 2.5 miles while wearing face mask
- Hyksos invasion of ancient Egypt debunked in new study
- The American who restored Hagia Sophia's ancient mosaics to their former glory
- Oldest evidence of cranial deformation in Eurasia found, skull is 11,000 years old
- 'Huge' Iron Age religious structures detected at Navan Fort, Ireland
- NATO before NATO: British and French joint aggressions in the mid-19th century
- Kissinger's reverence for the 1815 Congress of Vienna: A masterkey into universal history
- 1.4-million-year-old hand ax crafted from hippo leg bone adds to Homo erectus' known toolkit
- Most ancient evidence of horsemanship in the bronze age discovered
- The revelations of Wikileaks, No. 8 destroys the myth it published nothing on Israel, Syria
- The Dyatlov Pass incident: Investigators claim they've found the true cause behind the mysterious deaths in 1959 - did they?
- How John D. Rockefeller founded modern medicine and killed natural cures
- Neolithic henge and Iron Age 'mystery' murder victim found in Wendover, England
- Origins of string revealed by ancient seashells
- Unifying spirit between East and West: Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766), Jesuit painter in the Forbidden City
- Unprecedented 4,200-year-old rock art etching of animal herd found in Golan Heights dolmen
- Dark Forces: How to take back control of your mind
- Mysteries of Americas earliest inhabitants revealed deep inside Yucatan caves
- Genome studies support influence of Native Americans on Polynesians
- The art of Burganov: A lasting reminder of US - Russia friendship
- A historical reminder of what defines the United States, as told by a former slave
- Astronomers have identified asteroids of interstellar origin inhabiting the solar system
- Biosphere 2: What happens when you seal eight people in a giant bubble?
- Giant Martian lava caves could be prime location to find alien life and house human colonies
- Best of the Web: "COVID Vaccines" and "Genetically Modified Humans"
- Iconic 'dark side' of the moon photo turns 5 years old
- High iron levels linked to shorter lifespan
- New insight into the origin of water and oil on the earth
- UK may have sufficient herd immunity to COVID-19, says Oxford academic's study
- The COVID-19 panic shows us why science needs skeptics
- Great Comet? NEOWISE has sprouted synchronic bands
- 'No one had seen anything like this': Rogue star suspected as scientists see black hole's corona disappear & rebuild in real-time
- Bright Nova Reticuli 2020 discovered by astronomer
- Bacteria with metal diet discovered by microbiologists
- The Surveillance State: How to disappear
- First complete assembly of human X chromosome achieved by scientist
- Powerful eruptions on the Sun might trigger earthquakes says new research
- Scientists restore rejects through cross-circulation to a pig
- Tomato plants send electrical signals to each other through fungi
- Enormous 'superflare' detected on nearby star
- Researchers determine a younger age for Earth's moon
- Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India - a month earlier than normal
- Oman floods due to heavy rains
- Houses crumble as drain in Delhi overflows after heavy rain
- Italy's deadly Stromboli volcano suddenly explodes again without warning
- Dead humpback whale found floating offshore near Montauk, New York - 4th for Long Island since April
- 10 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, India - 160 such deaths in 3 weeks for the state
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Global AI surveillance "climate tracing" of all activity via emissions data
- China: At least 14 dead as Yangtze river rises 50 feet above flood level - 33 other rivers at record levels
- Shark pulls 10-year-old boy from boat, attacks him off the coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Best of the Web: African continent is breaking apart, new ocean will flood over the Afar region
- 6.5-magnitude quake hits off Tonga: USGS
- Once-in-500-year storm floods New Zealand's Northland, traps residents
- Heavy rainfall causes massive flood in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
- Toddler killed, 2 adults hurt after attack by family dog in East Providence, Rhode Island
- Snow 23 FEET deep in the Andes - international crossings closed
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Iquique, Chile
- Almost 4 million people and 3.3 million animals affected by ongoing floods in Assam, India - over 13 million hectares of crops damaged
- Parked car partly swallowed by sinkhole in Chicopee, Maine
- Massive sea tornado appears off the coast of New South Wales, Australia
- Large waterspout spins off Louisiana's Black Bay
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Best of the Web: Conclusive proof — Masks do not inhibit viral spread
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- New studies show glyphosate causes reproductive health damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
- Operation Warp Speed: U.S. Troops will be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine
- 48 confirmed Ebola cases in Congo, WHO declares it an 'active outbreak'
- New research finds CBD reduces severe lung inflammation associated with Covid-19
- People with familial hypercholesterolemia should eliminate carbs, not saturated fat, study suggests
- THL: School and daycare closures had little impact on kids' Covid cases
- Best of the Web: Wearing masks - A sledgehammer to health
- As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers confirmed to have immunity and no side effects
- Best of the Web: Mask-erade: COVID-1984 and evidence-free compulsory masking
- Feds in hazmat suits raid Humble's 'Apostolic church' in Florida, seize 22 gallons of toxic MMS touted as 'coronavirus cure'
- 'Unknown pneumonia' sweeping Kazakhstan that's deadlier than coronavirus - Chinese embassy
- Best of the Web: No second-wave of coronavirus in Russia, head of Genomic Engineering Lab in Moscow explains why
- Canada: Health experts press Ottawa for a more 'balanced approach' to tackling COVID-19 pandemic
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus: Why everyone was wrong - immune response stronger than thought
- Exercising with face masks on could be dangerous and here's why
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
Cause and effect: Comet C/2020 F3 (Neowise) + noctilucent clouds. Italian Alps, 8 July 2020
Quote of the Day
For those who are willing to make an effort, great miracles and wonderful treasures are in store.
- Isaac Bashevis Singer
Recent Comments
Arrests ain't necessary nor logical if you're not going to prosecute the SOBs which tells the tale. (For example, I recall reading that the guy...
Projection bonanza from Mike Luongo LOL
The principles of TRANSTOPIA (aka NEO EUGENICS aka PROMETHEISM) Rationalism. Rational thinking is practical; it is the most reliable way to find...
Re the article: PC Apologia. Re this? The social justice activists . . . (are) not people who just haven't learned to suck it up. Bullshit! R.C.
Sounds like the work of our IsRaHell 'Allies'. With friends like that... RC