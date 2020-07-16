© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

China continues to be hit with 100 year floods and with flood gates wide open all along the Yangtze River, the only option to prevent over topping dams is to push water into vast swaths of farmland countryside. This is a reason in addition to the HK Dollar un-peg that the central government has bought the 2nd largest quantity of corn on record in a single purchase. China also unveiling 5G hydrogen driverless farm equipment line. Comet NeoWise in the skies.