A 36-year-old spearfisher has died after being bitten by a shark in waters near Fraser Island, off the Queensland coast, on Saturday afternoon.The Sunshine Coast man had been swimming in waters off Indian Head, on the island's north-east, when the attack occurred.Paramedics and an RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter rushed to the site just after 2pm on Saturday.An off-duty doctor and nurse gave the man first aid after he made it to the nearby rocky shore at the base of the large headland.The rescue helicopter's medical team was then winched down to the patient.Just before 4.30pm, a QAS spokesman said emergency services were still treating the man but shortly after, police confirmed in a statement that the man, who had suffered injuries to his leg, had died.A report will be prepared for the coroner.