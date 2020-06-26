© NY DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION



Federal authorities say the carcass of a critically endangered species of whale was found floating off the coast of New Jersey.The whale was a North Atlantic right whale and it was found on Thursday.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale was found floating off the coast of Elberon, N.J.The agency and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center are working on performing a necropsy of the animal to determine how it died.Source: AP