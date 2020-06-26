A new world record lightning strike of 440 miles has been confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization, according to a Thursday announcement.The "megaflash" traveled that distance over parts of southern Brazil on Oct. 31, 2018, the WMO said. This is equivalent to the distance between Washington, DC, and Boston."These are extraordinary records from single lightning flash events," said Arizona State University Professor Randall Cerveny, chief rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for the WMO, in a statement. "Environmental extremes are living measurements of what nature is capable, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments."It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves," he said.The record "megaflashes" were detected with help from lightning detection equipment on board satellites in orbit around the Earth.A megaflash is defined as horizontal lightning discharges that reach hundreds of kilometers in length.Those records had been confirmed using data collected by ground-based lightning networks.The findings about the lightning records were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, a publication of the American Geophysical Union.Lightning is a major hazard that claims many lives every year, the WMO said. Just in the U.S., an average of 20 people are killed and hundreds injured each year by lightning, the National Weather Service said.Contributing: The Associated Press