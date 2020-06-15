Social Media

Sepi dari pemberitaan,

Banjir melanda wilayah Bantaeng, Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia.



12 Juni 2020 pic.twitter.com/moZBct34tZ — Ayra H. Lubis (@AyraLubis) June 13, 2020

Selain banjir besar yg melanda Kab. Bantaeng, banjir disertai tanah longsor juga menimpa saudara2 kita di Jeneponto, Wagub pak Andi Sudirman telah mendatangi wilayah terdampak, untuk kita lakukan pendataan dengan Pemkab setempat dalam proses tanggap darurat dan rekonstruksi. pic.twitter.com/aLvubNrjPm — Prof. Nurdin Abdullah M,Agr (@nurdinabdullahh) June 15, 2020

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have caused widespread damage in Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province.Disaster authorities report at least 1 person has died and 3 are missing after a landslide struck in Jeneponto Regency late on 12 June. Three houses were buried in the landslide and 6 others severely damaged. Search and rescue teams, assisted by local volunteers, are still looking for 3 missing.Meanwhile in the neighbouring Bantaeng Regency, floods have affected almost 12,000 people and displaced around 200 in the districts of Bantaeng and Sinoa. A young person was reportedly swept away in the flooding and is still missing.Flooding struck on 12 June after heavy rain caused the Calendu river to break its banks.