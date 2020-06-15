Social Media

At least 8 people have died in a landslide in Parbat District, central Nepal.The landslide struck on 13 June after a period of heavy rain. Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army have been conducting search and rescue operations, which recovered 3 bodies on 13 June and 5 more the next day. According to district police, the search continues for at least one missing person.The landslide occurred after a period of heavy rain, destroying a road and two houses in a small community in Kushma Municipality.Disaster authorities in the country reported several other minor landslides in Sankhuwasabha, Tanahun and Darchula districts over the last few days. Heavy rain also caused flooding in Terhathum on 10 June, destroying 2 houses. On the same day, 1 person died in flash floods in Bhaktapur.