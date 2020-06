© Reuters / Caitlin Ochs

Cases, schmases!

Change the record

By Peter Andrews, Irish science journalist and writer based in London. He has a background in the life sciences, and graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in genetics

The mainstream media is still trying to drum up fear and hysteria on the basis of cherry-picked statistics. A glance at the figures is enough to prove them liars. Someone should let them know: no one is listening anymore.The US has recently surpassed 2 million cases, according to official figures, representing almost one-third of the world's coronavirus infections. Much of the reporting on recent statistics features words like 'spikes', 'surges', and 'hot spots', but patterns in the statistics suggest that some areas have dwindling levels of the virus, while it is only now beginning to spread in others.One such voice is that of former New York Times reporter turned novelist and pundit Alex Berenson , who tweeted on Friday to dispel this tired MSM narrative.In an apparent reference to his former 'legacy media' employer, Berenson's Twitter bio reads "In the wrong lane, trying to turn against the flow." That is a noble cause. He has been an outspoken critic of the US government's response to the coronavirus outbreak and to lockdowns in general, and recently published an eBook entitled: 'Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates'. By definition, this puts him totally and irrevocably at odds with pretty much every mainstream news outlet, and CNN in particular.My own view is that I could not be less interested in so-called 'case numbers', and haven't been from the beginning. I take my cue from Professor Sunetra Gupta, professor of theoretical epidemiology at the University of Oxford, and one of the authors of the ' Oxford model' , an alternative to Neil Ferguson's apocalypse model.In general, Professor Gupta's reasoned, rational, and professional analysis of the coronavirus has been a testament to some lingering British academic excellency, which Neil Ferguson and the government toadies who take his ravings as Gospel would do well to study.It is difficult to care about coronavirus now that Western liberal democracy seems to be entering the throes of death. Certainly protesters, rioters, and looters of all stripes do not seem to be worried about a 'spike' in cases — and why would they be? Most of them are young, and as such have only an astronomically small chance of dying from Covid-19 - they are about as likely to be hit by lightning