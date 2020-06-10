Society's Child
De Blasio: NYC will paint, rename streets to honor Black Lives Matter
NY Post
Tue, 09 Jun 2020 14:22 UTC
"It's time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea of Black Lives Matter, the idea that so much of American history has wrongly renounced, but now must be affirmed," de Blasio said during his daily City Hall press briefing as he was surrounded by a group of social justice activists.
The mayor said that the city proposal calls for the Big Apple to "name streets in each borough, and to paint the words on the streets of this city in each borough at a crucial location, one of which will be here near City Hall."
De Blasio said his administration will work with city leaders, advocates and the City Council to identify the four other locations in the Big Apple to support the movement.
"What will be clear [is] the street name and on the streets of our city is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel, and this nation must as well, that black lives matter," said de Blasio.
The announcement comes after thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of the city for more than a week to protest the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop, as well as police brutality.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer told The Post that she proposed the idea to the mayor about two days ago to paint the roadway in front of the municipal complex at 1 Centre St. with the words "Black Lives Matter."
"We actually have the paint and we have people ready to paint. I called the mayor's office and I said we'd like to do it," said Brewer. "I said 'I got paint, I got artists, I got architects, I got volunteers, I even got a picture of what it looks like.'"
Brewer said the painted street will look like the "Black Lives Matter" paint job that Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser had done last week.
Bowser had "Black Lives Matter" painted in large yellow letters on the street that leads to the White House, and also designated the square in front of Lafayette Park as Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Iesha Sekou, the founder and CEO of Street Corner Resources, an anti-violence organization, said during de Blasio's press briefing, "We don't want to have to name a street, but I'm glad that we are."
Sekou added, "We also want to make sure that police are not allowed to act the way we've been seeing."
"We're looking very much forward to holding the police accountable for their behavior," she said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Navy orders removal of Confederate flag; Army bases may be renamed
- De Blasio: NYC will paint, rename streets to honor Black Lives Matter
- The new dogs? Foxes appear to be domesticating themselves
- Powerful sandstorm slams Mandalgovĭ, Mongolia
- Severe hailstorm strikes St. Petersburg, Russia
- Summer snow falls in Qilian Mountains, China
- Over 20 dead or missing, 2.63 million affected by floods in south China - 110 rivers exceed warning levels
- Fatal pit bull attack on owner in Nova Scotia, Canada
- Lightning strikes woman inside home during storm in Shenzhen, China
- 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Iran; tremors felt in Qatar
- Ecuador's Sangay Volcano blankets coast with ash
- Driver captures footage of 3 simultaneous waterspouts in the Netherlands
- "This is just the start": US bankruptcies soar 48% in May, most since financial crisis
- WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic coronavirus spread, says much is still unknown
- Earlier, further south and 'cooler' than ever before: Noctilucent clouds appear across northern hemisphere
- Corporate donations tracker: Here are the companies giving millions to anti-racism efforts
- Speaking of priviledge: LAPD slam city council over private security details amid budget cut
- Scientists have utterly failed to prove that the coronavirus fulfills Koch's postulates
- Suddenly, public health officials say social justice matters more than social distance
- Antifa domestic terrorists take over 6 square block section in Seattle - set up security watch - call for armed volunteers
- MH17 court cartoon: Dutch judge presents bombshell, US delivers dud - no satellite evidence of Russian shootdown
- Bill Gates, DARPA and gene drives
- Skripals' doctor admits he isn't sure novichok was their poison
- India and China deescalate border dispute, agree to peaceful resolution
- Trump envoy: US, Russia will hold nuclear arms talks in June; China is invited
- IBM suddenly quits facial-recognition market claiming police racial-profiling concerns
- House Dems kneel, unveil police reform bill
- Iran: Spy convicted of helping US kill Qassem Soleimani to be executed
- Best of the Web: Tucker Carlson: Black Lives Matter demand to 'defund the police' is a power grab
- Rosenstein testifies - and suddenly mainstream media go back to saying this about Russia collusion
- Impunity and annexation: The world lets 'Israel have its cake and eat it too'
- Britain's drone programme may be 'jointly liable' for US war crimes, NGO explains
- Best of the Web: The Politically Driven Cult of Mass Hypnosis Has Just Accelerated
- Rockefeller Foundation's militarized control of the population: The "National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan"
- Syria: Russia challenges the US through the Levant gate
- Best of the Web: WHO does a 180, now says asymptomatic spread of coronavirus 'very rare'
- Operation occupy White House enters final act
- Pentagon war game includes scenario for military response to domestic Generation Z rebellion
- US envoy and Taliban discuss Afghan peace process in Qatar
- Best of the Web: Undercover Investigation - Minneapolis Riot Was Preplanned
- Navy orders removal of Confederate flag; Army bases may be renamed
- De Blasio: NYC will paint, rename streets to honor Black Lives Matter
- "This is just the start": US bankruptcies soar 48% in May, most since financial crisis
- WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic coronavirus spread, says much is still unknown
- Corporate donations tracker: Here are the companies giving millions to anti-racism efforts
- Speaking of priviledge: LAPD slam city council over private security details amid budget cut
- Scientists have utterly failed to prove that the coronavirus fulfills Koch's postulates
- Suddenly, public health officials say social justice matters more than social distance
- Antifa domestic terrorists take over 6 square block section in Seattle - set up security watch - call for armed volunteers
- No, Sweden has not changed its mind about lockdown
- Driver plows through BLM protesters in Indianapolis, then makes a run for it
- 'What are we going to have left?' Chicago's aldermen plead with mayor to protect their communities from bands of looting vandals
- BLM UK crowdfunds £700,000, but do donors know the real ambitions of these radical activists?
- Best of the Web: As woke world protests 'systemic racism' in the USA, Black-on-Black murders break 60-year-old record in Chicago
- Seattle residents don bulletproof vests as police yield precinct to control of Antifa & BLM
- White residents wash black priests' feet during George Floyd vigil in Cary, NC
- Liberalism won when it promised that no free man has to bow down to another. Cops prostrating for #BLM mobs are killing it
- Virtue signaling or necessary intervention? UK MP calls on govt to 'speed up' removal of all slave-trader statues
- Ex-Miss Hitler entrant among four 'diehards' jailed for belonging to banned far-right group
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear says state will put resources into making sure all black residents have health insurance
- Complete map of Roman city revealed by radar for first time
- Best of the Web: Secret Wars, Forgotten Betrayals, Global Tyranny. Who Is Really in Charge of the U.S. Military?
- The CIA Coup against 'The Most Loyal' Ally' is history's warning in 2020
- Saxons did not invade Britain after Romans left
- The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe: Follow the trail of blood and oil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- The new dogs? Foxes appear to be domesticating themselves
- Engineered protein blocks cancer growth and regenerates neurons
- Man-made: COVID-19 virus has properties that have never been found in nature before
- Radio signal from deep space repeats on 157-day cycle, scientists discover
- Paranoid asteroid: FIVE more space rocks headed towards Earth, highlighting need for planetary defense initiatives
- Carbon dating, the archaeological workhorse, is getting a major reboot
- Egg-based coating extends shelf life of perishables
- Hydrogen ice? Unheard-of composition could explain 'Oumuamua's weirdness
- Discovery of ancient super-eruptions indicates the Yellowstone hotspot may be waning says new study
- Coronavirus infections in England and Wales hit peak days before lockdown, study finds
- Astronomers say ancient explosion at Milky Way's centre 'lit up' gases in satellite galaxies
- Researchers create synthetic red blood cells that mimic natural ones, and have new abilities
- Terrestrial gamma-ray flash and ionospheric ultraviolet emissions powered by lightning
- Tiny human livers grown in lab have been successfully transplanted into rats
- Study: Children play little role in spreading coronavirus
- New Comet C/2020 K7 (PANSTARRS)
- Ancient Mars may have once had rings, then moons, then rings ...
- The invisible man? Scientists engineer human cells to become TRANSPARENT like squids
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Powerful sandstorm slams Mandalgovĭ, Mongolia
- Severe hailstorm strikes St. Petersburg, Russia
- Summer snow falls in Qilian Mountains, China
- Over 20 dead or missing, 2.63 million affected by floods in south China - 110 rivers exceed warning levels
- Fatal pit bull attack on owner in Nova Scotia, Canada
- Lightning strikes woman inside home during storm in Shenzhen, China
- 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Iran; tremors felt in Qatar
- Ecuador's Sangay Volcano blankets coast with ash
- Driver captures footage of 3 simultaneous waterspouts in the Netherlands
- Earlier, further south and 'cooler' than ever before: Noctilucent clouds appear across northern hemisphere
- Tornado filmed in Lukšiai, Lithuania
- Tornado filmed in Trecate, Italy
- Heavy snowfall in June!? Photos of Idaho's historic weekend weather - 17 inches of snow at Tamarack Ski Resort!
- Tropical Storm Cristobal dumps 11 inches of rain on Jackson County, Mississippi
- Flooding hits Mexico City after severe hailstorm
- Snowplows deployed to the canyons in rare June snowstorm in Utah - FOOT of snow on Alta Ski Area
- Weather swings in Siberia as extreme heat is followed by June snow, tornadoes and floods
- Acute hailstorm slams Moncalieri in Italy
- Summer flood hits Orihuela in Spain
- 9 killed by lightning strikes in Odisha, India
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
- MIT study: 24-hour fasting regenerates stem cells, doubles metabolism
- Historical court case: The fluoride cover up will soon be exposed
- When profits and politics drive science: Rushing a vaccine to market for a vanishing virus
- Mouthwash may mess with beneficial bacteria and blood pressure
- Mikhaila Peterson: Eat meat to save the world
- 'Genetic switch' link between anxiety and alcohol abuse identified
- Court overturns EPA approval of Bayer dicamba herbicide; says regulator "understated the risks"
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
Quote of the Day
"If there is an afterlife, and I have anything to say about it, I will unreservedly go to hell. Hell would be heaven for me."
~ Founder of the modern American Left
Recent Comments
Lack of foresight: I bet Antifa never thought Seattle could run out of Hostess Twinkies so fast.
Not into your "engineered" garbage. You people are sick! Cancer has been cured, in multiple ways, for nearly a century.
This was blatant BS when it first happened. What gets me is all of the government churning that goes on with such affairs when they all know it is...
... This article is garbage ... Yep... phear porn. If this is an engineered nightmare boogeyman flu, it's a super shitty job.
My son and daughter both live on Capitol Hill. I offered to go and get them and bring them to my house, but they think they will be fine if they...