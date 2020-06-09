snow
Snow hit parts of Idaho hard this weekend — yes, in June.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello said it hasn't issued a winter weather product in June in at least 15 years.

"Winter in June is Snow much fun!" the Pocatello forecasters said on Twitter. "We haven't issued a Winter Weather product in June in at least 15 years. And here it is!"


In Boise, the National Weather Service said it has only snowed a few times in June at Bogus Basin over the past two decades.

Tamarack Ski Resort had a storm total of 17 inches, Bogus Basin had about 8 inches and Brundage had about 15 inches of snow, according to the Boise weather service.


"We don't keep records of these kinds of things," forecasters said on Twitter. "Would be interesting to know though. It has only snowed a few times in June at Bogus Basin since 2000."

Just last weekend, the Boise area saw temperatures that challenged record highs for late May, the Idaho Statesman reported. On May 29, the weather service in Boise recorded the hottest temperatures of the year with temperatures well into the 90s.

