The National Weather Service in Pocatello said it hasn't issued a winter weather product in June in at least 15 years.
"Winter in June is Snow much fun!" the Pocatello forecasters said on Twitter. "We haven't issued a Winter Weather product in June in at least 15 years. And here it is!"
In Boise, the National Weather Service said it has only snowed a few times in June at Bogus Basin over the past two decades.
Tamarack Ski Resort had a storm total of 17 inches, Bogus Basin had about 8 inches and Brundage had about 15 inches of snow, according to the Boise weather service.
"We don't keep records of these kinds of things," forecasters said on Twitter. "Would be interesting to know though. It has only snowed a few times in June at Bogus Basin since 2000."
Just last weekend, the Boise area saw temperatures that challenged record highs for late May, the Idaho Statesman reported. On May 29, the weather service in Boise recorded the hottest temperatures of the year with temperatures well into the 90s.
Many people on social media were sharing their thoughts on the historic, crazy weather.
A fun Before, During and After in #Stanley, Idaho & a snow accumulation south of Stanley. #Snow has accumulated on the Mountains! It looks more picturesque that way after all ;) #idwx pic.twitter.com/Th5gQMOc1v— NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) June 8, 2020
Tropical storm hitting the south and snow in Idaho? What year is it??? https://t.co/SDxdieHfA6— A Wardell (@wardellmama) June 7, 2020
Don't know about where you live, but in June in Idaho our ski area and resort got snow. 7 inches of snow. TV showed kids having a snowball fight in bathing suits! pic.twitter.com/q5nkScbIyJ— Phil Lewis (@philski1usa) June 7, 2020
Snow?— Cascade Idaho Chamber of Commerce (@CascadeIdaho) June 7, 2020
Love our crazy #idahoweather.
Stay safe out there! #snowinjune #crazyweather #idaho #staysafe #idaho #cascadeidaho #cascade pic.twitter.com/UQeBWKwtuA