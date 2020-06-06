Kati Amos, 70, was attacked by four dogs in a yard in the 3900 block of West 167th Place, officials said.A woman was killed in a dog attack Wednesday in south suburban Country Club Hills.Officers were called about 10:35 a.m. to the 3900 block of West 167th Place for reports of a dog attack, Country Club Hills police said.Officers shot at the dogs to get into the yard. One dog was hit while the rest scattered throughout the yard. The dog died later, police said. The dogs belonged to Amos and her relatives.She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Amos lived in the same block where the attack happened.The Cook County medical examiner's office said she died of her injuries, and her death was ruled an accident.Cook County Animal Care and Control was called to tranquilize and take in the dogs, police said.An investigation is ongoing.