Over five waterspouts were seen over Laguna de Bay on Saturday afternoon, the Muntinlupa City government said Saturday.A video from Muntinlupa Councilor Arlene Hilapo, which was shared by the Muntinlupa government's official Facebook page, show some waterspouts over the lake before vanishing.In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, Venus Valdemoro, office-in-charge of the public information unit of the state weather bureau said the waterspouts seen in the area are hazards associated with thunderstorms."Isa sa kaakibat sa hazard ng thunderstorms ang waterspouts. (One of the hazards of thunderstorms are waterspouts)," she said.Valdemoro warned that waterspouts may affect fishermen and their boats."Kung sa tubig siya (waterspouts) may mga bangka, bangka dun yun delikado rin kung at that time may bangka at fishermen yun yung maapektuhan," she said.(If there are boats it is dangerous at that time. Boats and fishermen, they will be affected.)Aside from waterspouts, Valdemoro said thunderstorms are also associated with hazards such as heavy rain, strong wind, lightning, tornado, and hail.In a tweet, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has warned that moderate to heavy rain shower with lightning and strong winds are expected over Cavite, Batangas, Bataan within the next one to two hours.Moderate to heavy rain showers are being experienced in areas in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga which may persist within one to two hours.