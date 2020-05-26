© BPBD Samarinda



Floods in West Java, South Sumatra, Sulawesi and East Nusa Tenggara

Over 30,000 people have been affected by flooding in Indonesia's East Kalimantan Province.Flooding struck in areas of the city of Samarinda from around 22 May after a period of heavy rain. Officials said areas close to the Karang Mumus River were badly affected.Samarinda disaster management (BPBD) said on 25 May that flooding has reached 30,894 inhabitants across 4 sub-districts in 14 urban villages in Samarinda City.North Samarinda district is among the worst hit areas, where as many 1,671 houses have been inundated, affecting 13,896 people. In Sungai Pinang District, 1,634 houses were flooded, affecting 6,211 people.Meanwhile in neighbouring province of South Kalimantan, 190 homes were damaged and 585 people affected by floods in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency on 22 May.In West Java Province, flooding began on 18 May after several rivers broke their banks in Bogor Regency, affecting 16,000 people in Citeureup, Parung Panjang and in particular Gunung Putri districts.In South Sumatra, flooding struck Lubuklinggau City, South Sumatra, affecting 245 people and damaging 49 houses after the Kelingi river broke its banks on 20 May. Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports that 2 people died, 9 were injured and 233 houses damaged after a tornado hit Tulang Bawang Regency in Lampung, South Sumatra on 20 May.Flooding was also reported in South and West Sulawesi provinces from 22 May, affecting over 2,000 people in Luwu, Enrekang and Polewali Mandar Regencies.Also on 22 May heavy rain and the overflowing Motadolek river caused flooding in Malacca Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province. Around 376 homes were damaged and 1,380 people affected.