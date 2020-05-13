SNOW
Snow in May in Toronto Suburban area Southern Ontario Canada - May 11, 2020.

The calendar may say May, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from blasting some wintry weather in Toronto area and Southern Ontario on May 11.



The unseasonable snowfall is the result of a polar vortex sweeping over the region.

According to Environment Canada, the cold snap is sticking around and temperature will fall below 0C degree.