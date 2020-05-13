Social Media

ALTA VERAPAZ. La saturación de agua en el suelo ocasionó un deslizamiento en el caserío Palestina Carabajal, La Tinta, Alta Verapaz. La Coordinadora Local para la Reducción de Desastres -COLRED- y la Municipalidad brindaron respuesta al incidente. pic.twitter.com/sKomJxPRJY — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) May 11, 2020

Three people have died after days of heavy rainfall in Guatemala triggered flooding, landslides and caused buildings to collapse.Local media said these were the first casualties of theAround 50 homes have been damage or destroyed and 44 people evacuated.Fifteen homes were damaged after heavy rain and strong winds in San Lorenzo municipality, Suchitepéquez department. A landslide damaged homes in Santa Catalina la Tinta municipality in Alta Verapaz department.Earlier CONRED reported flooding and rain-related incidents in the departments of Guatemala, Quetzaltenango and Chimaltenango on 08 May. Flooding damaged 15 homes and a bridge in Livingston, Izabal Department, on 07 May.