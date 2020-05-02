Following rains and stormy winds, hailstorm hits different parts of frontier Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district inflictingThe fruit industry suffered another jolt as the speedy hailstorm lashed horticulture rich areas of Boniyar and Uri and badly damaged fruit orchards in leaving the farmer community high and dry."Hammering relentlessly for about 10 to 15 minutes in many areas, theThe worst hit areas include Boniyar, Athishampora, Wapalhaqmarg, Azadpora and other adjoining areas of Uri.Amid Covid-19 pendimic crises, famers and apple growers have suffered extensive damaged orchards and other crops adding to woes of already distressed farmers and growers.Abdul Rashid an apple grower said, "The hailstorm knocked down fruits and apple orchards about 5 to 10 minutes in many areas, the hailstorm left about a layer of white icy stones on the ground. Blossoming fruit orchards and vegetables suffered extensive damage due to the hailstorm storm.Farmers have demanded attention immediate relief and compensation for the losses. They said that the horticulture department should visit their areas and take the ground report.