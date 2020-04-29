Above, a Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal plow clears a bridge, located at the top of Upper Prince Street in Sydney, that crosses Highway 125 just south of the Grand Lake Road intersection.
© David Jala/Cape Breton Post
Just as Cape Breton residents began to believe that warmer and more pleasant weather was here to stay, Mother Nature sent yet another message that winter isn't over until it's over.

As much as 25 cm of heavy, wet snow fell across the municipality on Tuesday during a late-April storm that forced snow removal equipment back onto the streets, roads and highways.