"We've identified that heat and humidity is a weakness in that chain. We've identified that sunlight, solar light, UV rays, is a weakness in that chain. That doesn't take away the other activities, the White House guidelines, the guidance from the CDC and others on the actions and the steps that people need to take to protect themselves. This is just another tool in our toolbox, another weapon in the fight that we can add to it. And we know that summer-like conditions are going to create an environment where the transmission can be decreased, and that's an opportunity for us to get ahead."

survives best indoors and in dry conditions and it dies the quickest under the presence of direct sunlight.

"extra care may be warranted or dry environments that do not have exposure to solar light. Increasing the temperature and humidity of potentially-contaminated indoor spaces appears to reduce the stability of the virus."

"I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes, isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds, and that's with no manipulation, no rubbing."

"It would be irresponsible for us to say that we feel that the summer is just going to totally kill the virus and that it's a free-for-all and that people can ignore those guidelines [social distancing and other health guidelines], that is not the case. We have an opportunity though, to get ahead with what we know now, and factor that into the decision-making for what opens and what doesn't."

