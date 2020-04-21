Angola news agency ANGOP reports that 11 people have died and 13 are missing after heavy rain and strong winds struck parts of Luanda Province early on 18 April, 2020.
The Cambamba river broke its banks, flooding parts of Talatona municipality, damaging homes and displacing 113 families. Areas of Kilamba Kiaxi municipality were also badly affected.
ANGOP also reports that at least 89 people have been displaced in Libolo municipality, Cuanza Sul province, following the collapse of 14 homes caused by heavy rains on 20 April.
