Floods in New Caledonia, April 2020.
© Gendarmerie de Nouvelle-Calédonie
Bridges and roads were submerged after torrential rain caused flooding in parts of New Caledonia, 19 to 20 April, 2020. Some areas recorded almost 200mm of rain in just 6 hours.

Authorities declared "a dangerous meteorological event", referred to as an ORSEC EMD, for several communes including Hienghène, Poindimie, Houailou, Canala and Thio.

The heavy rain also triggered several landslides. Flooded or blocked roads left some communities isolated. Power supply was interrupted in some areas. Almost 200 mm of rain fell in just 6 hours in Hienghène.


Civil protection said that 2 people were reported missing after being swept away by flood waters in Païta Commune but both were later found safe. Three people were rescued from flood water in Pouembout.

