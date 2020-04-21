Earth Changes
Flash floods swamp New Caledonia after nearly 8 inches of rain in 6 hours
Floodlist
Mon, 20 Apr 2020 10:07 UTC
Authorities declared "a dangerous meteorological event", referred to as an ORSEC EMD, for several communes including Hienghène, Poindimie, Houailou, Canala and Thio.
The heavy rain also triggered several landslides. Flooded or blocked roads left some communities isolated. Power supply was interrupted in some areas. Almost 200 mm of rain fell in just 6 hours in Hienghène.
Civil protection said that 2 people were reported missing after being swept away by flood waters in Païta Commune but both were later found safe. Three people were rescued from flood water in Pouembout.
Social Media
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Far-left extremists call for assault of police officers, prison guards during pandemic
- Flash floods swamp New Caledonia after nearly 8 inches of rain in 6 hours
- The Gates Foundation's vaccination activism
- Intensive CIA spying on Assange targeted his infant child
- Chile to debut world's first 'immunity passports' for coronavirus
- 'Exercising my rights is terrorism?' The View's Joy Behar ripped online after she calls armed lockdown protesters 'terrorists'
- Trump says he is suspending immigration over coronavirus, need to protect jobs
- Immunologist: There has never been a vaccine for coronavirus, and unlikely there will ever be one
- Gigantic jet recorded over Paraiba, Brazil
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ferocious atmospheric shift in the Arctic
- North Korea: Kim Jong-un said to have undergone surgery; no confirmation on the report
- Russian anti-quarantine protesters clash with police
- Washington DC uses coronavirus panic to deploy secret military task force on US soil
- From panic-buying to lockdowns of eateries & manufacturing: Truckers, railroads face supply chain turmoil, spikes & plunges
- Orwellian lockstep and a loaded syringe
- Five protests against state government lockdowns held on Sunday in Tennessee, Washington, Colorado, Illinois and Florida - More planned...
- Coronavirus drives barrage of new lobbying activity in Washington
- Collapse of Eurasian Ice Sheet 14,600 years ago raised seas by eight metres
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Corona propaganda backfires on system: US Amazon workers want to go home and practice 'social distance'
- The Gates Foundation's vaccination activism
- Trump says he is suspending immigration over coronavirus, need to protect jobs
- North Korea: Kim Jong-un said to have undergone surgery; no confirmation on the report
- Washington DC uses coronavirus panic to deploy secret military task force on US soil
- Orwellian lockstep and a loaded syringe
- Coronavirus drives barrage of new lobbying activity in Washington
- Best of the Web: French govt issues post-lockdown decrees: Most measures to remain in place (indefinitely) beyond 'deconfinement date' of May 11th
- Epidemics in history and the COVID-19 pandemic
- EU Finance Commissioner: Europe needs 'roughly' €1.5 trillion to cover coronavirus fall-out
- Covid-19 and Neil Ferguson, the liberal Lyssenko
- 'Where's the beef?" US government to buy food from farmers, distribute to food banks
- Rep. Nunes: What information did the CIA give the FBI in 2016?
- Merkel slams 'discussion orgies' as regional governments plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions
- Damascus: Iran's FM Zarif holds talks with Syria's president Assad
- Poll shows Trump is unpopular but Biden bores America to tears
- Facebook deems protests 'harmful misinformation' as citizens defy quarantine orders
- Netanyahu and rival Gantz make up - agree to form 'unity' government to avoid another election
- Kim never sent 'nice note' to Trump: North Korea accuses US president of 'feeding ungrounded story to media'
- (UN)HOLY ALLIANCE: UK's BAE systems sold almost $20bln in weapons to Saudi Arabia during their aggression on Yemen
- Zuckerberg touts users' data as 'new superpower' as Facebook's 'Covid-19 self-report survey' rolls out worldwide
- Far-left extremists call for assault of police officers, prison guards during pandemic
- Intensive CIA spying on Assange targeted his infant child
- Chile to debut world's first 'immunity passports' for coronavirus
- 'Exercising my rights is terrorism?' The View's Joy Behar ripped online after she calls armed lockdown protesters 'terrorists'
- Immunologist: There has never been a vaccine for coronavirus, and unlikely there will ever be one
- Russian anti-quarantine protesters clash with police
- From panic-buying to lockdowns of eateries & manufacturing: Truckers, railroads face supply chain turmoil, spikes & plunges
- Five protests against state government lockdowns held on Sunday in Tennessee, Washington, Colorado, Illinois and Florida - More planned...
- Corona propaganda backfires on system: US Amazon workers want to go home and practice 'social distance'
- Best of the Web: #Resistance: Protesters gather in southern Russia and Germany to demand end to 'pandemic lockdown'
- Unidentified forces attack, destroy US military hummer in northeast Syria
- Israel: Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators protest but keep social distance
- World economy seizes up: Oil prices hit $15 for the first time in 21 years
- Cassandra shrugged
- Best of the Web: White House petition to investigate Bill Gates for crimes against humanity to hit half a million signatures - 5 times the number to qualify
- China accused of discriminating against Africans as part of coronavirus fight
- Left-leaning philosophers are more discriminatory to their opponents than right-leaning ones
- Dow drops 500 points amid coronavirus concerns & oil price collapse
- Mayor de Blasio asks New Yorkers to rat each other out over social distancing, gets lit up on Twitter
- MSNBC spends entire segment depicting lockdown protestors as racist confederates
- Pirates once swash buckled across the ancient Mediterranean
- Ancient stone balls used by early humans may have been ideal tool to extract bone marrow
- Why the WHO faked a pandemic over Swine Flu in 2009 - Revealing Forbes op-ed
- "Spectacular" artefacts found as Norway mountain pass ice-patch melts
- Mysterious 2,100-year-old Tagar death mask concealed ram's skull
- East African herders consumed milk 5,000 years ago
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Epictetus: Epic Wisdom, Roman Stoic Style
- 9/11 Truth: Under Lockdown for Nearly Two Decades
- Best of the Web: Engineering Contagion: Amerithrax, Coronavirus and the Rise of the Biotech-Industrial Complex - Pt. 2 Cornering the Covid-19 Vaccine Market
- Careless whispers: How the German public used and abused the Gestapo
- FDR's Anti-colonial vision for the post-war world as he saw it
- Flashback: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen: Gates is a ruthless schemer
- Pömmelte: Germany's 'Stonehenge'
- Largest group of Early Neolithic pottery ever found in London reveals beginnings of farming
- Rheumatic diseases: The cost of survival during the Little Ice Age
- Flashback: The secret history of Fort Detrick, the CIA's base for mind control experiments and biological warfare
- Ancient skulls from the Yucatán Peninsula show striking diversity of Early America Settlers
- Oldest ever piece of string was made by Neanderthals 50,000 years ago
- 5,000-year-old "luxury" ostrich eggs reveal unknown interconnectedness of ancient world
- Early Amazonian humans created 'forest islands'
- Collapse of Eurasian Ice Sheet 14,600 years ago raised seas by eight metres
- Betelgeuse Is bright again, and it's a bit cooler
- Interstellar comet 2I/Borisov's abundant carbon monoxide points to birth around cooler star
- Achingly beautiful image shows us the chaos and wonder of Jupiter
- Milky Way could be blasting stars into far reaches of the galaxy
- If damaged, the adult brain repairs itself by going back to the beginning
- Microbiome collaborate to cheat death
- When the map doesn't work: Evolutionary trees can't reveal speciation and extinction rates
- Timing of Earth's biggest earthquakes follows a 'devil's staircase' pattern
- 'Longest animal ever' discovered in deep-sea canyon off Australia's Ningaloo coast
- New Comet P/2020 G1 (Pimentel)
- Transposons: Formerly designated "useless junk", now speculated to drive speciation?
- Ancient doctors knew of copper's virus-killing powers
- Facebook constructs bot-based universe to test out scenarios for manipulating humans, but don't worry, it's safe
- A star orbiting a black hole just confirmed a prediction made by general relativity
- Flamingos have friends, enemies, and even romantic trysts, 5-year study reveals
- You be the judge on Michael Behe's case for Intelligent Design
- Flashback: Engineered bat virus stirs debate over risky research: Lab-made coronavirus related to SARS can infect human cells
- New potentially habitable exoplanet is similar in size and temperature to Earth
- Trio of comets grace our skies
- Flash floods swamp New Caledonia after nearly 8 inches of rain in 6 hours
- Gigantic jet recorded over Paraiba, Brazil
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ferocious atmospheric shift in the Arctic
- Huge hail lashes parts of Queensland, Australia amid severe thunderstorm with 180,000 lightning strikes
- Geomagnetic storm underway - Bright auroras sighted in Montana and Canada
- North Georgia treated to sight of rare rainbow cloud formation
- Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada hit by spring blizzard - foot of snow dumped
- Gray whale washes ashore north of Pacific City, Oregon
- Rain-triggered landslide in W Sumatra's illegal gold mine kills 9
- At least 36 killed by floods in South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Greenland has gained 27+ gigatons of snow and ice over the past 5 days alone - MSM silent
- Sicily's Mount Etna spews smoke and ash 5 km into air
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts Miyagi Prefecture, Japan
- Three dead after floods sweep through West Pokot, Kenya - over a dozen missing
- Strange 'trumpet' sounds disturb the night in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Hundreds of dead seals mysteriously washing ashore in Nova Scotia, Canada
- Landslide kills 8 following heavy rainfall in Ghor, Afghanistan
- One of the world's most active volcanoes spew lava in Russia's far east
- Sprites recorded from Seville, Spain
- Red sprites captured over Southeastern US
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Daytime meteor fireball blazes over Central Europe
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- Another large green meteor fireball lights up Florida night sky
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Sunlight destroys coronavirus quickly, new US Government tests find
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19, ACE2, Nicotinic Receptors And The Cholinergic Anti-Inflammatory And Cognitive-Improving Pathway
- Best of the Web: Bombshell COVID-19 discovery: Smokers are far less likely to contract illness - Scientists 'astonished'
- Stanford University study reveals Covid-19 infection rate far higher than reported, thus virus is FAR LESS LETHAL than believed
- The 'everyone's got it' theory: We're undercounting COVID cases, but by how much?
- Danish study reveals that coronavirus may be almost 20x less deadly than WHO predicted
- Higher mortality rate in ventilated COVID-19 patients in large sample
- Dr. Wodarg warns: 'High-dose Vitamin C & Hydrochloroquine may be WRONG treatments for some COVID-19 patients'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Bill Gates: Philanthropist, World Savior, AntiChrist
- Back to basics: Best alternatives for self-care against viral infections
- Mike Whitney: Are ventilators killing more people than they're saving?
- Flashback Best of the Web: October-December 2019: Strange new 'influenza' kills 56 people in Iran
- Obesity is major COVID-19 risk factor, says French chief epidemiologist
- Just say no! Being stubborn, rigid may lower your Alzheimer's risk
- Doctors treating Covid-19 patients note mysterious lung problems, see need for a new approach
- A vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 by autumn?
- Nearly half of severe COVID-19 cases showed neurological symptoms
- Half of Icelanders that tested positive for coronavirus had no symptoms - one-tenth of population tested
- COVID-19 and Vitamin D: We are losing something simple and very important by imposing lockdowns
- What is the best dose of zinc for COVID-19 prevention?
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Quote of the Day
"We have about 50% of the world's wealth but only 6.3% of its population. This disparity is particularly great as between ourselves and the peoples of Asia. In this situation, we cannot fail to be the object of envy and resentment. Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity without positive detriment to our national security. To do so, we will have to dispense with all sentimentality and day-dreaming; and our attention will have to be concentrated everywhere on our immediate national objectives. We need not deceive ourselves that we can afford today the luxury of altruism and world-benefaction."
~ US State Department, 1948
Recent Comments
It looks like an Arthur Rackham.
perhaps because coronavirus is not a virus, but instead a reaction.
Pubs across the UK could be shut until Christmas (make that, like, "forever")....[Link] Presumably that means big pay rises for The Police and Her...
"BTW The hostility in your reply is seethingly obvious." Yes, I'm sorry but your comment comes over as rather hostile to humanity. I'm sure that...
Why do governments keep returning to someone who has been wrong 100% of the time? This is retard level decision making.