According to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), torrential rain fell in the city of Uvira and surrounding areas in South Kivu, from 16 to 17 April 2020.
Officials said the heavy rain caused the Mulongwe river to break its banks in Uvira city. The ensuing floods caused significant material damage. Theo Kassi, governor of the province reported that as of 17 April, at least 3,500 homes had been destroyed. MONUSCO said 15,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed, and 7 bridges damaged or have completely collapsed. Almost 78,000 people are reported to have been left without shelter. Roads have been blocked and drinking water supply cut.
MONUSCO reported that the flooding caused 36 fatalities, including 26 in the City of Uvira and 6 in the Territory of Uvira. Over 40 people have been injured, requiring hospital treatment.
Search operations are ongoing in the hope of finding survivors under the rubble of destroyed houses.
Flooding has also affected other provinces in recent weeks, including Haut-Lomami, Tanganyika and Maniema where the River Congo at Kindu reached 6.75 metres as of 18 April.
Social Media
J'adresse mes condoléances aux familles éprouvées ainsi qu'à Gouvernement et @fatshi13 @Presidence_RDC. J'exprime ma solidarité avec les populations touchées par les inondations dans les provinces de Sud-Kivu, Haut-Lomami, Maniema et Tanganyika en #RDC . pic.twitter.com/H8iIMYVm9b— Said Djinnit (@djinnitsaid) April 19, 2020
🗨️"...l'aide de la #MONUSCO🇺🇳nous donne l'espoir pour surmonter cette catastrophe" : Alexis Rachidi Kasangala, Administrateur d'#Uvira.— MONUSCO (@MONUSCO) April 18, 2020
Des inondations ont frappé ce territoire du #SudKivu faisant 36 morts et d'importants dégâts matériels.#RDC🇨🇩#A4P
➡️https://t.co/wrFsxBbiqq pic.twitter.com/85bNg2OmRP
24 morts, 45 blessés et 3500 maisons détruites, bilan provisoire des inondat° et débordement d la rivière Mulongwe à Uvira.Mes condoléances les + attristées aux familles éplorées. Les soins des blessés et l'enterrement d victimes sont pris en charge en attendant d'autres secours. pic.twitter.com/xINL5Z3Pin— Theo KASI (@TheoKASI) April 17, 2020