For many people in the far south, isolation at home has come with a new challenge - Autumn's first dusting of snow.NIWA forecaster Chris Brandolino say we are experiencing a "short, sharp cold snap" and the weather will warm up as the week progresses.Laura Douglas, who lives in Kingston and owns the Real Country farm experience operation, spoke to Morning Report about what she woke up to yesterday morning."We were all expecting a bit of icing sugar on the hilltops so it was a bit of a shock having to sweep a couple of inches off the (car) windshield so I could get out the drive."There was no grass for the animals to eat first thing in the morning ... they are pretty hearty just like their owners."She said the snow was a bit earlier than normal."I don't take for granted the amazing back yard that I have and took a few amazing photos."