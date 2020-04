Pakistan

Afghanistan

Social Media

ملي اردو د ننګرهار شینوارو سیمې اړوند په سیلابونو کې ایسارې ۱۵۰ کورنۍ وژغورلې.@MoDAfghanistan rescued 150 families stuck in flood in Shinwari districts of Nangarhar province. Salute to their tireless efforts. 🙏🙏🙏#Afghanistan #AFG #ANA pic.twitter.com/eXTwu9aF4i — Rezwanullah Shpoon (@shpoon1919) April 14, 2020

More heavy rain has caused buildings to collapse, landslides and flash floods in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where at least 5 people have died as a result. Heavy rain has also affected parts of central and northern Afghanistan, with flooding reported in Kapisa, Badakhshan, Badghis, Nangarhar and Ghor Provinces.Ongoing heavy rain has affected the province since early March, with dozens of fatalities reported, mostly as a result of collapsing buildings.According to the province's disaster management authority (PDMA-KP) 3 people died and 2 were injured in rain-related incidents in Lower Dir district and 2 people died in Mohmand district. All died as a result of roofs or buildings collapsing. Houses were also damaged in Upper Dir, Bajaur and Swat districts.Local media reported that flood warnings have been issued after levels of the Panjkora River in Lower Dir increased. PMD's Flood Forecasting Division said that the Kabul River at Nowshera was flowing in Medium Flood state as of 16 April, with current discharge at 127,900 cusecs, where the historical peak discharge is 391,300 cusecs from June 1990.Meanwhile heavy rain has also affected parts of neighbouring Afghanistan. Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported flooding in Kapisa Province, where crops and 183 homes were damaged.Flooding was also reported in Shinwar district in Nangarhar Province, where 150 families evacuated their homes to safer areas.Local media also reported 2 people died in flooding in the Shahark district of Ghor province and houses were damaged or destroyed in Chaghcharān (also known as Firuzkoh) district. A total of 133 mm of rain fell in 48 hours to 14 April in Chaghcharān.Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, quoting media sources, said that 3 flood-related fatalities were reported in Badakhshan Province and 2 in Badghis Province.