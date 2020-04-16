Pakistan
More heavy rain in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has had devastating consequences, with at least 5 fatalities reported between 14 and 15 April, 2020.
Ongoing heavy rain has affected the province since early March, with dozens of fatalities reported, mostly as a result of collapsing buildings.
According to the province's disaster management authority (PDMA-KP) 3 people died and 2 were injured in rain-related incidents in Lower Dir district and 2 people died in Mohmand district. All died as a result of roofs or buildings collapsing. Houses were also damaged in Upper Dir, Bajaur and Swat districts.
Floods and landslides have blocked roads in several districts, with Chitral among the worst affected. Heavy rain and flooding has also damaged crops.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Chitral recorded 77.1 mm of rain in 24 hours on 15 April, Dir 94 mm, Lower Dir 65 mm and Kalam 83 mm.
Local media reported that flood warnings have been issued after levels of the Panjkora River in Lower Dir increased. PMD's Flood Forecasting Division said that the Kabul River at Nowshera was flowing in Medium Flood state as of 16 April, with current discharge at 127,900 cusecs, where the historical peak discharge is 391,300 cusecs from June 1990.
Afghanistan
Meanwhile heavy rain has also affected parts of neighbouring Afghanistan. Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported flooding in Kapisa Province, where crops and 183 homes were damaged.
Flooding was also reported in Shinwar district in Nangarhar Province, where 150 families evacuated their homes to safer areas.
Local media also reported 2 people died in flooding in the Shahark district of Ghor province and houses were damaged or destroyed in Chaghcharān (also known as Firuzkoh) district. A total of 133 mm of rain fell in 48 hours to 14 April in Chaghcharān.
Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, quoting media sources, said that 3 flood-related fatalities were reported in Badakhshan Province and 2 in Badghis Province.
Social Media
ملي اردو د ننګرهار شینوارو سیمې اړوند په سیلابونو کې ایسارې ۱۵۰ کورنۍ وژغورلې.@MoDAfghanistan rescued 150 families stuck in flood in Shinwari districts of Nangarhar province. Salute to their tireless efforts. 🙏🙏🙏#Afghanistan #AFG #ANA pic.twitter.com/eXTwu9aF4i— Rezwanullah Shpoon (@shpoon1919) April 14, 2020