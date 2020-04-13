© Riesgos Ecuador



⚠️ ATENCIÓN: acumulación de agua en el sector de Guajaló. #BomberosQuito asiste con personal y vehículos especializados. #EmergenciaCBDMQ 🚨🚒 pic.twitter.com/RAV0ofIOCG — Bomberos Quito (@BomberosQuito) April 12, 2020

[AHORA] @Riesgos_Ec levanta la información de personas afectadas y participa en el Puesto de Mando Unificado (PMU) debido a la crecida del río Caupicho que ocasionó inundación en vías principales del sector y en varias viviendas por lluvias registradas hoy, 12 de abril. | #Quito pic.twitter.com/Z3ciOEvnMj — Riesgos Ecuador (@Riesgos_Ec) April 13, 2020

[ATENCIÓN] #Pichincha | En el barrio San Pedro de Guajaló, de la ciudad de #Quito, a causa de la lluvia se registra una inundación en la vía publica que afecta a varias viviendas. @BomberosQuito y @Riesgos_Ec avanzan al sitio con 3 autobombas, 3 camionetas y 17 funcionarios pic.twitter.com/Mbeobjdkso — Riesgos Ecuador (@Riesgos_Ec) April 12, 2020

A river broke its banks in Quito, capital city of Ecuador, causing damaging floods in the south of the city on 12 April, 2020.where the Fire Department were called on to carry out rescues. Around 10 other homes were damaged. No fatalities were reported.Jorge Yunda Machado, Mayor of Quito, said "All emergency services activated and working in floods south of Quito."Authorities said the flooding was worsened by the accumulation of garbage blocking the flow of the river.Elsewhere in the country, flooding from the overflowing Cusano river in Tena, Napo Province early on 12 April, caused severe damage to a bridge in the area. Tena is about 120km south east of Quito, according to Ecuador's emergency and security service ECU 911.