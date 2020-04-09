secsm2020
As the coronavirus "pandemic" gets all the attention, nature invites us to take note of some serious extreme weather in March.

A mix of heavy rain, floods, and landslides, and out-of-season cold and snowfall, have caused widespread devastation around the world.

Spring? What spring? Unseasonable snowfalls covered parts of Europe, including Italy and Sweden (an inconvenient event for our dear Greta and her handlers). The US had its share of cold temperatures and snow in the West and Midwest, and even Hawaiian summits got blanketed in white.

Parts of the Middle East and South Asia were also hit by freezing temperatures. Lahaul, India was hit by 30 inches of new snow!

At least 17 reported tornadoes hit Central US during severe weather outbreak, leaving a trail of destruction. Tennessee was heavily affected this month as a huge tornado cut a path through state, killing 25,destroying buildings, toppling electrical lines, and littering streets with debris.

An earthquake rocked Croatia's capital Zagreb, damaging buildings and leaving cars crushed by falling chunks of masonry. And two earthquakes with magnitude of 5.8 and 4.9 jolted the western part of Indonesia province earlier in the month, leaving scores of people wounded and several houses destroyed. While A 7.2-magnitude quake struck Russia's Far East region, striking off the Kuril Islands and prompting a tsunami warning for the sparsely populated region.

Amongst the current virus hysteria and worldwide lockdowns, a meteor impact carved a massive 68 feet crater in Akure, Nigeria. Perhaps the powers-that-be don't want people paying attention to the skies as we may in for a repeat this kind of phenomena in the near future.

All this and more in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary:


Watch it also on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:


To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection

Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.

You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to:
SOTT E-mail Address