snow
The snow has fallen in Dushanbe in April for the first time during the past 26 years, Asia-Plus reported.

The snow is 18-20 cm thick in different parts of the capital city.

Snow is rare for Tajikistan in mid-spring. The country almost did not have snow during the past winter.



2 degrees below zero are expected at night in the capital.

The cold snap was caused by the Arctic cyclone that came to Central Asia, Tajikistan inclusive.

snow