CBET 4746 & MPEC 2020-G73 , issued on 2020, April 08, announce the discovery of a comet (magnitude ~15.8) in images taken with theauto-detection system (0.40-m f/2.5 reflector) near San Juan, Argentina. Additional pre-discovery observations from Mar. 17.0 UT (mag 15.8-15.9), Mar. 22.0 (mag 15.8), and Mar. 23.0 (mag 15.7-15.8) were found on images taken with the MASTER 0.40-m reflector at the South African Astronomical Observatory (Sutherland).We performed follow-up measurements of this object while it was still on the PCCP webpage.Stacking of 22 unfiltered exposures, 60 seconds each, obtained remotely on 2020, April 05.7 from Q62 (iTelescope network) through a 0.43-m f/6.8 astrograph + CCD, shows that this object is a comet with a compact coma about 10" in diameter and a tail 30" long in PA 290.Our confirmation image (click on it for a bigger version)MPEC 2020-G73, assigns the following preliminary parabolic orbital elements to comet C/2020 F5: T 2021 Mar 22.93; e= 1.0; Peri. = 310.76; q = 4.33; Incl.= 51.70