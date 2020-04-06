This rare spring snow that arrived in Greece several days ago, continues to surprise those living in the northern parts of the mainland of the country.
Instead of flowers and bees, millions of Greeks continue to see snow-covered mountains reminiscent of Christmas.
On Saturday, the more mountainous parts of Evrytania and Phthiotis in Western Greece, as well as areas in Thessaly, received heavy snowfall.
Some parts saw more than 30 centimeters of snow in just a few hours.
Temperatures are expected to remain low for the next two to three days in most parts of the country.
April snowfall in Sfelinos Serres, Greece this week.— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 5, 2020
Thanks to Danos Giannis for sending the video. pic.twitter.com/nkBB9xkzbI
Up to 60cm of fresh snowfall was reported this week from Seli Imathias, North Greece.— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 5, 2020
Thanks to Νικος Κεμαλιδης for the report. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/ZXpf5e6q1D
Damaging snowfall reported from Sfelinos Serres, Greece this Thursday.— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 5, 2020
Thanks to Danos Giannis for sending the photos. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/PEdP0a12TK