The emergency medical teams, affiliated to the Kurdish Autonomous Administration trying to rescue civilians in the southern countryside of Raqqa, who were washed away by the torrential floods triggered by the heavy rains - 27 March 2020
Heavy rain last week caused damaging flash floods and mudslides in the Governorate of Raqqa in northern Syria.

According to the Civil Council of Raqqa, 7 people died and several were rescued during flooding and heavy rain between 25 and 28 March, 2020. Images shared on Social Media showed flood-damaged roads and bridges.

The city of Raqqa is located on the northeast bank of the Euphrates River, about 160 km east of Aleppo.

