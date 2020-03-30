© Raqqa Civil Council



Social Media

Heavy rain last week caused damaging flash floods and mudslides in the Governorate of Raqqa in northern Syria.According to the Civil Council of Raqqa, 7 people died and several were rescued during flooding and heavy rain between 25 and 28 March, 2020. Images shared on Social Media showed flood-damaged roads and bridges.The city of Raqqa is located on the northeast bank of the Euphrates River, about 160 km east of Aleppo.