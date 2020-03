© Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images



Nearly a month after opening the gates to Europe, the Turkish government has closed the border due to the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.The Turkish authorities shut down the land border this week in the Evros region near the town of Kastanies but not before migrants along the border made one last attempt to storm their way into Greece and the European Union the night before.according to a report from Greek newspaper Proto Thema.The Turkish government's decision to close the border came at midnight on Wednesday and comesA Greek report released earlier in the week noted that since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the opening of the border to Europe in late February,Many have expressed fears over the spread of coronavirus among migrants trying to enter Greece and those fears were confirmed whenAs a result, placed on lockdown as migrants have been encouraged not to leave the overcrowded reception centres.The medical NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF), meanwhile, has called for the Greek government to move the migrants from the island camps to the Greek mainland.