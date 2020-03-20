© ADOT



POWDER ALERT: 6" of new snow in 24 hours brings our storm total to a whopping 25" in 5 days.



🎥: 3.13.20 pic.twitter.com/HuibzKRQKD — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) March 14, 2020

From Clints Well, to Heber to Show Low, the White Mountains are covered in snow this morning. Please be careful if you're on the roads this morning.#azwx #KnowSnow pic.twitter.com/v9ZVJ85Nd9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 19, 2020

Williams Az. Snow Day Northern Arizona pic.twitter.com/mQLxmb7GdX — Joyce McNeil (@JoyceMc23887578) March 18, 2020

Plows were clearing roads on parts of northwest Arizona on the first day of spring after a storm dropped heavy snow and created backups on one major highway.The Arizona Department of Transportation said roads across the region were snowy and icy Thursday morning.and drivers were urged to postpone travel.ADOT said Interstate 40 was open in both directions near Williams about 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of Flagstaff but that it would take time to clear miles of traffic backup.Isolated rain showers were forecast in desert cities of south-central Arizona.A flood warning was issued for Tonto Creek in Gila County in east-central Arizona where flowing water closed unbridged crossings.The weather service said the creek was expected to crest Thursday afternoon.Source: Associated Press