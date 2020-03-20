The Arizona Department of Transportation said roads across the region were snowy and icy Thursday morning.and drivers were urged to postpone travel.
The National Weather Service reported 11.5 inches (299 centimeters) of snow in Flagstaff through 5 a.m. and said snow showers would continue through Thursday.
ADOT said Interstate 40 was open in both directions near Williams about 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of Flagstaff but that it would take time to clear miles of traffic backup.
POWDER ALERT: 6" of new snow in 24 hours brings our storm total to a whopping 25" in 5 days.— Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) March 14, 2020
🎥: 3.13.20 pic.twitter.com/HuibzKRQKD
Isolated rain showers were forecast in desert cities of south-central Arizona.
A flood warning was issued for Tonto Creek in Gila County in east-central Arizona where flowing water closed unbridged crossings.
The weather service said the creek was expected to crest Thursday afternoon.
From Clints Well, to Heber to Show Low, the White Mountains are covered in snow this morning. Please be careful if you're on the roads this morning.#azwx #KnowSnow pic.twitter.com/v9ZVJ85Nd9— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 19, 2020
Williams Az. Snow Day Northern Arizona pic.twitter.com/mQLxmb7GdX— Joyce McNeil (@JoyceMc23887578) March 18, 2020
Source: Associated Press