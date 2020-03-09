In a bizarre incident, a goat gave birth to a two-headed kid here the other day. The goat kid has three eyes. The goat is owned by Kanjikkuzhi Churulippathal native Kuttiyachan.The kid was taken out with the help of a veterinary doctor. Though the goat kid seems to be healthy at present, it is being fed milk with a feeding bottle.Dr Gladis Vembally of Kanjikkuzhi veterinary hospital said that the double-headed kid is born due to genetic disorder and the kid is not likely to survive more than a month.