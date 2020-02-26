False or Exaggerated Intelligence?

There is Still No Evidence of Trump-Russia Collusion

On Tuesday, former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy said that top intelligence officials should stop giving high level briefings to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff becauseGowdy told Fox News' Sean Hannity, in response to a recent briefing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election to help Donald Trump.Despite many media reports who continue to propagate this narrative, there is no evidence that Russia is actually trying to increase President Trump's chances in 2020, a U.S. intelligence official said Sunday on Fox News.A source told Fox News that Shelby Pierson, a top U.S. election who briefed Congress on Russian election interference efforts, may have overstated Russia's potential activity when speaking to the House Intelligence Committee earlier this month.U.S. intelligence officials have testified publicly that the Russians have been using "information warfare" ahead of the election. According to Fox News, the outlet was told Democrats asked Pierson if Russia was trying to help Trump, but a clear answer was never given.This information, or lack of, comes as many wonder if Russia is trying to intervene in the 2020 presidential election after an unverified report by The New York Times and CNN suggested that the former Soviet Union was seeking to help Trump. CNN has since walked back their report.Gowdy told Hannity.