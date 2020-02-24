Society's Child
Palestinian flag, Yellow Vests, Anonymous masks: Wide range of protester groups join demonstration in support of Assange
RT
Mon, 24 Feb 2020 20:28 UTC
Overlooked by a few policemen, dozens of protesters began amassing near the courthouse earlier on Monday, just as the judges began the closely-watched extradition hearing for Assange.
There was no shortage of conventional placards calling for Assange's release, but some activists showed unorthodox creativity. One protester, dressed as a biblical character, stole the show by carrying a yellowish cross, with the words "The truth will win" imprinted on it.
Showing the victory sign, he posed for pictures, with a Palestinian flag unexpectedly waving in the distance.
After a week of opening arguments, the extradition hearing will be adjourned until May 18, when the two sides - Assange's defense and lawyers for the US authorities - will present their evidence.
If extradited to the US, Assange will face a host of espionage charges carrying a maximum jail sentence of 175 years in total.
Quote of the Day
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
Re: slipsinker's comment above: "Let's not forget the HSCA 1977 findings." (To which I replied: "Yup. Thank God for acoustics and an honest...
I'd love for someone to define the definition of "gay" to ol Pete and then ask him if that definition applies to a 9 yr old child. This world is...
One month later, the media is catching up: [Link]
It will no longer be my dog ate my home work, it will be, it was AI that killed the wrong person. [Link]
If this is basically just like the flu (from what we can make of the stats) - why isn't it? Why the panic and hospitals and crematoria and hazmat...