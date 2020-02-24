© DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Supporters of Julian Assange have staged quite a show outside Woolwich Court in London, throwing their artistic weight behind the embattled WikiLeaks co-founder.There was no shortage of conventional placards calling for Assange's release, but some activists showed unorthodox creativity. One protester, dressed as a biblical character, stole the show by carrying a yellowish cross, with the words "The truth will win" imprinted on it.Showing the victory sign, he posed for pictures, with a Palestinian flag unexpectedly waving in the distance.Members of Anonymous also made an appearance at the demonstration, stealing some of the limelight. They unfurled British and American flags, chained themselves up to the banners, sending a message easy to decipher.Monday's action has drawn the attention of celebrities, including fashion designer and longtime friend of Assange, Vivienne Westwood, who passionately supported the publisher since he was brought to the high-security Belmarsh Prison.If extradited to the US, Assange will face a host of espionage charges carrying a maximum jail sentence of 175 years in total.