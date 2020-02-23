A woman has been killed after she was swept away amid flash floods on KZN's North Coast last night. She was later found in a tree. 3 vehicles were washed off a low-lying bridge in Nonoti. 3 other people escaped. Video of search operations with @IPSSRescue, @NSRI and SAPS K9. pic.twitter.com/oYdNE7Bmvs — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) February 23, 2020

IPSS Medical Rescue were alerted to vehicles being washed off a low lying bridge in the Nonoti area, setting in motion a rescue operation. SAPS K9 search and rescue and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were also notified.Video footage of the search was shared by Dasen Thathiah on Twitter."On the teams arrival it was established that three vehicles were washed away and that three occupants, including a child, managed to escape to higher ground," IPSS said in a statement."Unfortunately a 28-year-old female lost her footing and got caught in the strong flowing water and was swept away."Rescuers from IPSS and NSRI searched the river for the missing woman while police K9 Dante and his handler Clinton, searched the flood plains alongside the river."Our condolences go out to her family and friends," said IPSS.