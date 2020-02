© JOSTEN BITI



Worried about ceilings and porches

© SARA ELISE EIRA



Over two meters (more than 7 feet) of snow in the northIn the municipality of Kautokeino there is more snow than normal, 85 cm measured today.Lisbeth Eira started getting calls from worried summer neighbors in the Langfjord in Finnmark."I have never had to go to the cottage before to (remove) snow, but I have to," says Eira. The porch of the cottage was giving way to all the snow that has come lately.Much snow in winter is something Biti must get used to in the future. The climate is both wetter and milder in the north, says Tone Huseby at the Meteorological Institute.She adds that there will still be cold and dry winters occasionally, but that mild and wet winters will be normal. Gentle winters can still be below 0 degrees, but it will be milder than before.Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link "Two meters of snow is mild?" asks Martin. "It seems they are minimizing their damage by agreeing to the Climate changes . Could this damage get worse next season?"