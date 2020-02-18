⚠️ Ocells morts avui a l'autovia entre Salou i Tarragona, vora el polígon sud de la petroquímica, amb testimonis parlant també de fortes olors.🐦☠️🏭 Si tens qualsevol informació contrastada, escriu-nos al correu defensaambiental@gepec.cat. Gràcies!



📷: Autor/a desconegut/da pic.twitter.com/RZuVo8NfR3 — GEPEC-EdC (@gepecedc) February 16, 2020

Mystery has shrouded Spain's Catalonia as hundreds of dead birds have been found on a highway.A local resident recorded footage whilst driving down the C-31b highway which connects Tarragona to Salou, sharing the video on social media to alert the police and environmental groups of their strange discovery.This caught the attention of the Grup d'Estudi i Protecció dels Ecosistemes Catalans-Ecologistes de Catalunya (GEPEC) who believe that the deaths of the starlings may have been caused by a chemical leak in the atmosphere or mass poisoning. They also detail that from speaking to residents in the area that they reported "strong chemical smells in the air."The police have however put forward a different explanation, citing that the birds must have been killed as a result of flying low.The 112 emergency services confirmed that they received a call shortly after 5pm from an individual to report the dead birds on the roads. As Euro Weekly News understands, local police officers moved to the site a short time later to collect the dead animals and several have been taken to a special unit for further analysis.