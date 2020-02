© Graham Beards/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0

Sifting through a soup of genes sampled from many environments, including human saliva, animal poop, lakes, hospitals, soils and more, researchers have found hundreds of giant viruses - some with abilities only seen before in cellular life.The international team, led by scientists from University of California, Berkeley, has discovered entire new groups of giant phages (viruses that infect bacteria) and pieced together 351 gene sequences."They have an unusual number of components of the translation machinery that you do not find on a typical virus," microbiologists Basem Al-Shayeb and Jill Banfield from UC Berkeley told ScienceAlert.The translation process takes place in molecular structures known as ribosomes, and the researchers actually found genes that code for some of their components - ribosomal proteins The team also found sequences for CRISPR systems, which also happens to be the 'immune system' bacteria use against viruses, the very same system we humans have co-opted for our own gene manipulation purposes.Some phage genomes identified by the team were true whoppers; the researchers have named one group Whopperphage, and designated the other nine new groups after the word "big" in the different languages of the contributing authors.These larger phages are thought to infect Bacteroidetes , a group of bacteria widely dispersed in our environment, from soil to our intestines.The genomes of these hefty phages are large enough to rival those of small bacteria, but the amoeba-infecting pandoraviruses still hold the title of the largest viral genome at 2.5 million base pairs.Like other phages, these chonkers inject their DNA into their bacterial host, hijacking the victim's gene replication equipment to make copies of themselves."The sense we have looking at these large genomes is that phages have acquired a lot of different genes and pathways - some of which we can predict, some of which we can't for really taking control of bacterial hosts' function during infection," Banfield told the Innovative Genomics Institute The researchers suggest that the interesting CRISPR systems some of these phages possess may have the potential to help us control our own microbiomes, by altering the function of bacteria or eliminating the troublesome ones.They now hope to grow some of these whopper phages in the lab, to learn more about these phage-associated CRISPR systems and "discover their roles and test for value in genome editing", according to Al-Shayeb and Banfield.Biochemist Christoph Weigel, who was not associated with the study, suggested on Twitter that the paper provides "strong support" for considering viruses living "virocells"."These huge phages bridge the gap between non-living bacteriophages, on the one hand, and bacteria and Archaea," explained Banfield Whatever else this huge addition to our knowledge of viral biodiversity brings, it's already sparking further discussion on what it means to be alive This study was published in Nature