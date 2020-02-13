© QLD FSES



Cyclone Uesi and Heatwave in the North

with flooding affecting parts of southern Queensland over the last few days.Several parts of Queensland's Sunshine and Gold Coast areas recorded more than 170mm of rain in 24 hours to 13 February. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, MarcoolaQueensland's State Emergency Service (SES) said it carried out 19 swift water rescues and responded to over 300 calls for assistance.Queensland Police reported that the body of a person was found in Conondale. The victim is thought to have been swept away by flood water. Police are also appealing for urgent public assistance to locate a woman reported missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley, an area where a number of creeks have been impacted by recent rain.On 11 February severe flooding affected parts of Queensland's Western Downs Region, with warnings issued for for Dalby where the Myall Creek broke its banks, and for Jandowae and Warra, where the Jandowae Creek overflowed.BoM said that Ex-tropical cyclone Uesi continues to move south-southwest and is expected to cause destructive winds at Lord Howe Island.Uesi is already creating dangerous surf on Queensland's south-east coast. Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) said on 13 February that "lifeguards across the south-east Queensland have been kept busy today due to the dangerous conditions caused by Cyclone Uesi." Over 50 surfers required assistance on 13 February.Meanwhile North Queensland is experiencing severe to extreme heatwave conditions that are expected to stretch into the weekend.