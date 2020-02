Please provide a list of all dates and locations of travel, international and domestic, for Hunter Biden while he received a protective detail. Please provide a list o f all dates and locations o f travel, international and domestic, for Hunter Biden while he received a protective detail. In your response, please note whether his travel was on Air Force One or Two, or other government aircraft, as applicable and whether additional family members were present for each trip.

Two top Republican Senators are expanding their probe into potential conflicts of interest "posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden" as the Senate investigative committees continue to probe former Vice President Joe Biden's son's business activities overseas during his father's tenure in the Obama Administration.Sen. Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and Sen. Ron Johnson, whoGrassley and Johnson say they want the information no later than February 19, according to the letter sent to Murray."The Committee on Finance and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs ("the committees") are reviewing potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration, particularly with respect to his business activities in Ukraine and China," the letter states.The two powerful GOP chairmen want "Hunter Biden's travel arrangements to conduct business related to his dealings in Ukraine and China, among other countries, while he received a protective detail." Please describe the protective detail that Hunter Biden received while his father was Vice President.The Senators also stated in the letter that they have sent other letters to other government agencies questioning"In addition to several letters that the committees have sent to other agencies as part of that inquiry, the Committee on Finance also has written to the Department of Treasury regarding potential conflicts of interest in the Obama-era CFIUS- approved transaction which gave control of Henniges, an American maker of anti-vibration technologies with military applications, to a Chinese government-owned aviation company and China-based investment firm with established ties to the Chinese government. That transaction included Rosemont Seneca Partners, a company formed in 2009 by Hunter Biden, Christopher Heinz, and others."Click to read full letter: Here