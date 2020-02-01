© REUTERS / Raneen Sawafta



The Palestinian Authority is cutting all ties with the US and Israel, President Mahmoud Abbas announced during a furious speech at the Arab League emergency session on the so-called "deal of the century" proposed by Donald Trump.The Arab League convened on Saturday in Egypt's capital Cairo to discuss the plan unveiled this week by the US president, which would see Israeli annexation of much of the occupied Palestinian land. The deal was touted as a realistic roadmap to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict, but the Palestinians and their allies rejected it.In his speech before other members Abbas criticized US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He reiterated that PA will not accept the deal, sayingand announced cutting of ties with both nations."We've informed the Israeli side...that there will be no relations at all with them and the United States including security ties," Abbas said.