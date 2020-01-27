As a result, some 40,844 residents are still affected by the flooding, Head of Bandung District's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) for Emergency Logistics Affairs Enjang Wahyudin told journalists in Bandung, Monday.
The flood waters still reached 180 centimeters in depth in certain areas, he said, adding that some roads were also inundated disrupting the mobility of residents.
[Update] Jumat, 24 Januari 2020— BPBD Kab Bandung (@BPBDKabBandung) January 24, 2020
Pantauan s/d pukul. 18.52 WIB Banjir di pertigaan BNI Majalaya Kabupaten Bandung #banjir pic.twitter.com/nAYMsf464E
The flash floods have forced 2,364 residents to take refuge. Among them are 146 infants, 160 aging people, 18 pregnant women, and eight disabled. They are taking refuge in mosques and local government offices.
To assist the affected residents, the BPBD-Bandung District Office has provided equipment for rescuing and evacuating those in need to higher grounds, including five rubber boats, three aluminum boats, and seven fiber boats, Wahyudin said.
Many parts of Indonesia remain vulnerable to flooding and landslides partly due to environmental damage and degradation.
In early January, due to downpours, certain areas in Jakarta and its neighboring cities, including Bekasi in West Java, and Tangerang in Banten Province, were submerged.